You can get a Jayson Tatum bobblehead at Busch Stadium this summer

Cardinals announce Jayson Tatum night at Busch Stadium
Cardinals announce Jayson Tatum night at Busch Stadium
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals will host Jayson Tatum night at Busch Stadium this summer.

The Chaminade alum is getting his own bobblehead, too. Fans who purchase a special theme ticket will get the bobblehead. The game is Tuesday, August 1 against the Minnesota Twins.

A portion of each theme ticket sold will go to Tatum’s foundation, which aims to impact children and young adults through education and athletics.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Emerson. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield woman charged with resisting arrest after shooting led to chase through north Springfield
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Hammons Field
Springfield Cardinals announce new ownership organization; will continue to be AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals
Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission to take the proposal up on Thursday that would allow...
BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Here's what to buy this month.
On Your Side: What to Buy in May
Timothy Norton appears in Dallas County court in Cassidy Rainwater; What’s next?
Judge sentences man for shooting death of employee at Springfield tactical supply store
The F-3 tornado that went through Pierce City and Battlefield was one of many tornadoes the...
The city of Battlefield, Mo., reflects on a devastating F-3 tornado 20 years ago
Today will be nearly identical to Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One More Chilly Night