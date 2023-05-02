On Your Side: What to buy in May

What to buy in May
What to buy in May(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mother’s Day and Memorial Day provides plenty of opportunities to save in May.

Plan ahead. Graduations, wedding events, and pool parties are all in the near future. Make a list of what you need to buy.

As On Your Side told you last week, take advantage of the closing sales at Bed Bath and Beyond. Customers can use gift cards through May 8. All stores will close by the end of June.

Stock up on grilling and picnic supplies. Now is when you’ll save the most on anything from paper plates to charcoal and picnic blankets.

You know you’ll save on garden tools and flowers, but think outside the box here. May is a good time to barter and buy a gym membership. Take advantage of the gym’s slow season. Ask for a free class or trial period. Now’s a good time to buy indoor workout equipment too.

The Fitbit Luxe is as low as $89.95 at Abt Electronics and Amazon. In the Consumer Reports water immersion test, this top-rated fitness tracker passed the manufacturer’s claim of 164 feet for ten minutes.

“Memorial Day is one of the biggest sale weekends of the year. Once we get a little bit closer to the middle of the month, start searching for sales on that refrigerator or mattress you’ve had your eye on -- you’re bound to find savings that will be worth the wait,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

The top-rated Vitamix ONE blender is as low as $129.95 at Wayfair.

The Monument Gas Grill scored high marks and is as low as $652 at Wayfair. Grill prices will decrease as temperatures heat up, but you probably won’t have a wide selection.

Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day. There’s still time to take advantage of that. May 4 be with you -- just a few days away to geek out with all things Star Wars.

May 5 Cinco de Mayo. Save on tacos and margaritas.

Don’t forget about Mom. Order your flowers now. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.

Memorial Day is May 29. You’ll save on big appliances and mattresses.

