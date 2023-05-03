LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Police shared a photo of the shooting suspect and said he is “still at large.”

A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.
A suspect is being sought in an Atlanta shooting on Wednesday.(Source: APD/Twitter)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found inside a home in Buffalo, Mo.
Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
Zachary Cano/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences man for shooting death of employee at Springfield tactical supply store
Rodney Shires faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury.
Prosecutors charge motorcyclist accused in crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo
Mother’s Brewing Company announces change in ownership

Latest News

KY3 FLASHBACK: See video of tornado devastation in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
Full sunshine and less wind will lead to an amazing afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Gorgeous today, then rain on the way