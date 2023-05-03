Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Indianapolis in allegedly stolen car

An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson Shugars, a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis, after a car...
An Amber Alert was issued for Jackson Shugars, a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis, after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.(IMPD)
By 16 News Now and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old boy from Indianapolis after a car was allegedly stolen with him inside.

The Indianapolis Police Department is searching for 7-month-old Jackson Shugars, who is believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen Tuesday at 7:41 p.m. in Indianapolis, WNDU reports.

Jackson has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 15 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown and blue onesie.

Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a report of a vehicle stolen with the baby inside. That vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate with number TUN805.

The suspect is a white female with a black and white jacket and black leggings. She is believed to be driving the allegedly stolen Taurus.

The allegedly stolen vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We...
The allegedly stolen vehicle is described as a tan 2003 Ford Taurus with an Indiana “In God We Trust” plate with number TUN805.(IMPD)

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Emerson. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield woman charged with resisting arrest after shooting led to chase through north Springfield
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Hammons Field
Springfield Cardinals announce new ownership organization; will continue to be AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals
Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission to take the proposal up on Thursday that would allow...
BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Springfield Police warning car owners to lock up
Springfield Police warning car owners to lock up
Los Angeles Angels' Brett Phillips (8) scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner...
Ward’s homer leads Angels to win, Cards’ 4th loss in row
FILE - Peter Milatz was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of apprentice...
Mechanic charged with homicide in fatal NYC elevator plunge
Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans