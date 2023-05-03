Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Catching spawning bass on the beds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s fishing report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service.

Week of May 1, 2023:

Table Rock Lake

With the full moon coming up this week and warmer temperatures, there will be another group of fish moving up to spawn. Puke-colored teaser tubes and Ned rigs are working great in the spawning pockets.

Stockton Lake

The jerk bait is still working great on those ledge rock banks. You can also try a shakey head in 10 feet of water on steeper banks.

Lake of the Ozarks

The shallow-running crankbaits on flat banks with wind are working. On the calmer days, key on those same banks with a jig or shakey head but move into a depth of 8-10 feet.

Bull Shoals Lake

Top water is on early! Key on the pockets and bluff ends. On those sunny calm days, use a Ned rig or shakey head just inside the points.

GOOD LUCK!

