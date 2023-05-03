Buddy Check 3: 3D Mammography moves into CoxHealth clinic in Ozark

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth continues to provide new services at its clinics in smaller communities outside of Springfield. In Ozark, the CoxHealth Clinic there is now making those routine yearly mammograms more available to more women.

Becky Kilgore works in registration at CoxHealth Clinic in Ozark.

“Having a mammogram is really important, especially if you have any kind of cancer,” said Kilgore. “My mom had breast cancer. So I’ve had a mammogram since I was 21 years old every year.”

Staying on top of breast exams is really important to Kilgore. Her mother had breast cancer. Because of that, she says she’s had a yearly mammogram since she was 21.

But this year, getting her mammogram was a little more convenient for Becky. Since she works here at the CoxHealth Ozark Clinic, she’s just down the hall from where CoxHealth placed one of its state-of-the-art 3D mammography units.

“We wanted to bring it closer to you know where patients live,” said Anessa Ahnen, Clinical Supervisor at Cox’s Breast Care Clinic.

And those patients have responded. “We have been very busy,” said Ahnen.

Cutting off 30-40 minutes of travel time to Springfield has made a big difference for women in rural Christian County. The closer the service, the more likely women will work the exam into their busy schedules.

“Our first-time slot is 7:20 a.m. The last one is at 6:40 p.m., so we can catch ladies before work and after,” said Ahnen. “And there are busy moms, too, who don’t have time before or after work. Hopefully, we can still catch them as they drive home.”

It’s the kind of convenience that can save lives.

“If we do find something on a screening mammogram, we want to find that early. That’s why we encourage you to get your screening mammogram done every year,” according to Ahnene.

Kilgore knows the value of those regular screenings. Now she’s helping other women keep up with their mammograms to catch breast cancer in its earliest, most treatable stage.

“This is a great opportunity for you to not put off having it done,” said Kilgore.

To join our Buddy Check 3 program that reminds you and a buddy to do your monthly self-exams, just click here https://www.ky3.com/page/buddy-check-3/ to sign up.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.