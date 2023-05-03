Build-A-Bear replaces girl’s lost teddy bear containing sound of mother’s heartbeat

A missing teddy bear belonged to a young girl and had a recording of her mother’s heartbeat inside.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee family can rest easier knowing that a priceless teddy bear full of meaning has been replaced.

The original teddy bear owned by the unnamed family belonged to a young girl and had a recording of her mother’s heartbeat inside.

The family accidentally donated the bear to a Goodwill in New Tazewell.

WVLT spoke to a Goodwill representative who said the store posted a sign asking for anyone who might have purchased the bear to bring it back to the store. Additionally, the employees working in the store made sure every customer knows to keep an eye out.

Build-A-Bear heard the story and reached out to the family through a local radio station, which was able to provide the company with the original heartbeat recording.

In a statement, the company said it was “heartbroken” to hear about the lost Rainbow Sparkle Bear and wanted to act to help provide comfort to the girl and her family by replacing it with a new bear.

That bear is now with the family.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Emerson. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield woman charged with resisting arrest after shooting led to chase through north Springfield
Three Missouri teenagers and a woman in her 20s killed in head-on crash
Hammons Field
Springfield Cardinals announce new ownership organization; will continue to be AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals
Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission to take the proposal up on Thursday that would allow...
BK&M has a new plan for controversial Springfield corner at Sunshine and National intersection
Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster...
7 bodies found during search for missing Oklahoma teens

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Suspected gunman caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, speaks during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee in the...
Judge rejects Zooey Zephyr effort to return to Montana House