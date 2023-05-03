KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service in Springfield confirmed 15 tornadoes that went through their forecast area on May 4, 2003. One of those tornadoes damaged homes in businesses in Battlefield, Mo.

A KY3 viewer captured this video during the storm.

