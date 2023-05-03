Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.(Overland Park Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson Mahomes, the 22-year-old social media influencer and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been charged with three felonies.

He was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth misdemeanor count of battery. He was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. He bonded out Wednesday afternoon.

Overland Park police confirmed the incident stemmed from an accusation by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant in which he allegedly assaulted her and shoved a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant located at 6995 W. 151st Street.

In March, Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Judge Thomas Sutherland has prohibited Mahomes and his legal team from publicly addressing the charges.

“The Court has prohibited the defendant and lawyers from commenting on the matter,” attorney Brandon Davies said.

