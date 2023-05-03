Lake Ozark Fire Protection District trains with water rescue

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks firefighters are ensuring they’re ready if someone’s in danger on the lake this summer.

George Creamer is one of the first responders at Lake Ozark Fire Protection District. He spent Wednesday morning training to ensure everyone gets off the water at the end of the day.

”It’s nerve-wracking but then rewarding,” said Creamer.

His patient is Jack the Mannequin. The challenge is to rescue him while navigating everyone else on the water.

”There’s a lot going on. On a busy summer weekend, we may have a large amount of boats out, very large waves,” said Creamer.

Deputy Chief of Training David Woodward says this is important.

”We’re going to start seeing more and more folks out here on the Lake of the Ozarks. We want to be prepared to remove injured patients from the water and to properly care for them and get them to the appropriate hospital,” said Deputy Chief Woodward.

“Being there on their worst day to save them and render the aid that we’re the ones to call,” said Creamer.

Deputy Chief Woodward says crews are constantly training to ensure they stay current. They do this training every year before it gets too busy here at Lake of the Ozarks in the next few weeks.

