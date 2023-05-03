May 4, 2003 Tornado Outbreak: Community of Stockton, Mo. remembers victims of deadly tornado

By Nicolette Zangara
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) - On May 4, 2003, the Ozarks was hit with multiple tornadoes, including one of the strongest and longest-tracked tornadoes of the day that hit Stockton.

The high-end F-3 tornado moved through the town square, leaving behind a destruction trail that tracked 83 miles. Almost two decades later, the town still bears the emotional scars of the storm, but its people are pushing forward with hope.

F3 Tornado hit Stockton
F3 Tornado hit Stockton(ky3)

Wanda Cassell, who has lived in Stockton for almost her entire life, is one of the many survivors who recall the tornado outbreak vividly. She lost her home, barns, fences, and part of her cattle. Her most significant loss and hardest goodbye were much more than a possession.

“I was able to get to the basement, but I couldn’t carry my husband, and he was not well, so he was blown away. My grandson found him in the field,” Cassell recalled.

She and the Stockton community worked tirelessly to rebuild the town over countless months.

Cassell finds positivity in the rebuilding process, saying, “The fact that our community held together, and we rebuilt - and we’ve done a much better job rebuilding, and I can see lots of positive things about it.”

Sheriff James McCrary of Cedar County considers it a blessing that there were only three fatalities in the area, considering the extent of the damage.

“I figured we would be, you know, retrieving bodies all night long, but that wasn’t the case. And I’m thankful for that,” Sheriff McCrary explained.

The tornado outbreak left an immense mark on Stockton’s small but humble town.

The community has rebuilt the Square and surrounding areas since and continues to move forward, even as they remember the horrid sights of that fateful day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate body found inside a home in Buffalo, Mo.
Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
Rodney Shires faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in physical injury.
Prosecutors charge motorcyclist accused in crash killing a pedestrian in Springfield, Mo
Zachary Cano/Greene County Jail
Judge sentences man for shooting death of employee at Springfield tactical supply store
Mother's/Springfield, Mo.
Mother’s Brewing Company announces change in ownership

Latest News

Several rounds of storms are forecast Thursday Night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Arrive Thursday
3D Mammography moves into CoxHealth clinic in Ozark.
Buddy Check 3: 3D Mammography moves into CoxHealth clinic in Ozark
Buddy Check 3: 3D Mammography moves into CoxHealth clinic in Ozark
Ozarks firefighters are making sure they're ready -- if someone's in danger on the lake this...
Lake Ozark Fire Protection District trains with water rescue
Lake of the Ozarks firefighters train for water rescues