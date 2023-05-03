Police investigate the shooting death of a man in Springfield, Mo.
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 2:00 a.m. to the 2300 block of North National Avenue near Turner Street for a report of shots fired.
Police found a man in the backyard of a house with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
A police lieutenant says they are working to get a description of the shooter and they believe the shooter knew the victim. Police spent several hours processing the crime scene.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released.
