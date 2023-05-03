Police searching for driver for questioning in crash killing pedestrian in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be involved in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian.

Police say a motorcycle, driven by Rodney Shires, struck Sandra Brown on April 29 around 10 p.m. near Fremont Avenue and Lindberg. Police say Shires left the scene. Police say another car then struck Brown. That driver left the scene, too.

Police want to question the driver of a 2005-2010 Chevrolet Cobalt. Police say a man was driving with a female passenger.

If you recognize the vehicle or either individual, please call the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 417-864-1447 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

