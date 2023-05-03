Police in Springfield warn car owners to lock up after a series of break-ins

The break-ins happened Monday morning in the University Heights neighborhood south of MSU
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield warn car owners to lock up after a series of break-ins that happened Monday morning in the University Heights neighborhood.

The thieves stole around $1,000 worth of items from one women’s car and went through others.

“My car got ransacked, and they really trashed the inside of my car,” said Jan Schreiber, victim. “They mainly trashed the inside of my car. Everything was strewn everywhere. I found stuff on the outside of my car.”

Schreiber says her car has been hit two times in the last year by thieves in the University Heights neighborhood. This time around, she did not leave anything valuable in the car but forgot to lock it.

”I caught the guys on camera. They peered into my car, but they were locked, and there was nothing in them,” said Michelle Phillips, neighbor to the victim. “My neighbor had all of the stuff stolen, and her car was locked.”

Michelle Phillips’ ring camera caught footage of a man wearing a black hoodie, khakis, and dress shoes attempting to enter her locked car when her neighbors called the police about their vehicles being broken into.

We spoke to Phillips’ neighbor, who did not wish to go on camera, but says her locked car was broken into after suspects shattered her window, swiping around $1,000 worth of stuff inside.

”Anytime you leave your car, whether it’s in your driveway, a parking lot at work, the mall, at the park, take everything with you. Leave your car clean,” said Cris Swaters with Springfield Police. “If your car is locked, but you’ve got a bag sitting in your back seat, somebody may very well smash your window to grab that valuable thing.”

Officers say these are crimes of opportunity and to always lock your car.

If you recognize the men shown in the video above or know anything about these break-ins, contact the Springfield police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

