Wastewater treatment plant fire leads to partially-treated wastewater released into Bull Shoals Lake

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DIAMOND CITY, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports that partially-treated wastewater was released into Bull Shoals from the Sugarloaf wastewater treatment plant.

The Sugarloaf wastewater treatment plant is located southeast of Diamond City, Arkansas, near Bull Shoals Lake.

Investigators There was a fire at the wastewater treatment plant in late April, which damaged the treatment plant. Partially treated wastewater has been and is being discharged into the East Sugarloaf Creek area of Bull Shoals Lake.

Repair work on the wastewater treatment plant is in progress.

The ADH recommends avoiding primary body contact with the water in the area of Lake Bull Shoals, beginning at Nelson Cove on the East Sugarloaf Creek arm of the Lake and continuing downstream along East Sugarloaf Creek to the main channel of Bull Shoals Lake. This issue does not affect a drinking water source.

