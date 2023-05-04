CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Tire falls off school bus carrying young children

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A video recorded by a Ring camera on Tuesday morning showed a tire as it fell off a school bus that carried small children.

The school bus driver was in the process of picking up students on Fawn Run in Rocky Hill when the back wheel fell off.

No one was hurt. However, the incident raised concern among parents.

“It’s not every day you see a tire rolling down the street,” said William Damato, a neighbor.

Damato said he had just woken up when he noticed the back wheel of that bus roll down his road.

“Both rear tires looked like they had come off, and the school bus was sitting on its axle,” Damato said.

He also said he went up to the school bus to see if everyone was OK.

Damato said the students seemed to be pre-school-age with an adult supervisor on board.

The homeowner of the Ring video also said the bus carried pre-K students from West Hill School in Rocky Hill.

Damato said after the tire rolled off, a tow truck came for the bus. A different school bus picked up the students about 20 minutes later.

“Luckily, all the kids were OK. No ambulances came or anything like that, which is good,” Damato said.

A parent, Justin Miller, said he couldn’t imagine what he would do if his child was on that bus.

“Unbelievable. I’d be terrified if my child was on that school bus. That’s not something you’d expect from a school bus. You expect the wheels to stay on,” Miller said.

The bus company, New Britain Transportation, and The Rocky Hill School District were left several messages. They have yet to respond.

“I would be upset. I would definitely make my opinion heard, and let the school board know what I thought about it,” Miller said.

