Douglas County inmate indicted by a grand jury after contacting alleged victims while in jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Douglas County inmate faces new accusations of using another inmate’s phone time to contact her victim from jail.

Shawna Ross faces charges of sex crimes involving a child. Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase said she placed multiple calls to her alleged victims. She used another inmate’s phone time and pin to get these calls because, for her, they are blocked.

“I think that people like this need to be locked away and to protect our society to protect your children,” said Sheriff Degase.

A grand jury indicted Shawn Ross on three counts of tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution. She already faced charges of sex trafficking and two counts, each of statutory rape and statutory sodomy. Sheriff Degase said her victims were under 14 years old at the time.

“In law enforcement, for 30 years, as I said in other previous interviews, this is one of the most disturbing cases I’ve ever worked,” said Sheriff Degase.

Ross lived in a shed off State Highway FF in Douglas County on property belonging to Harold Blair, who was federally charged with child pornography. This was when investigators found illegal pictures after the home was demolished. Authorities said Ross knew about the alleged sex crimes Blair committed.

Sheriff Degase said the information came forward, and they started reviewing call logs.

“She used another inmate’s phone time and phone pin to be able to reach out and talk to one of the victims on more than one occasion,” said Sheriff Degase.

He said she must have remembered the number of the now-adults victims. Sheriff Degase said the victims’ numbers are blocked from Ross’s account but not other inmates.

“I’m sure the victim was in somewhat of a shock that here this person has her number. It’s locked up, and now they’re reaching out,” said Sheriff Degase.

Sheriff Degase said they didn’t think the other inmate had any clue of who she was calling.

“I hate that she did make contact with the victim because it had to be traumatic on the victim’s side,” said Sheriff Degase.

Sheriff Degase said this is just another piece of evidence that could put Ross away for a long time. A judge ordered her to stand trial for the sex crimes in December.

