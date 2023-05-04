ENDANGERED TEENAGER: Police searching for Nixa, Mo., teenager reported missing

Kyah Kendrick/Nixa Police Department
Kyah Kendrick/Nixa Police Department(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police need your help to locate a teenager considered endangered from Nixa.

Police say, Kyah Kendrick, 16, has a medical diagnosis. He disappeared on May 1 from his Nixa home.

Police believe his known associates may be armed and dangerous. Investigators say he may be in Springfield with known gang members with ties to the Rogersville area.

Police say he was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, grey sweatpants, and white and grey sneakers with patches of orange and yellow. He also wears a silver necklace with a gold tube containing ashes.

Cal the Nixa Police Department immediately if you have any tips about his possible location: (417) 725-2510.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo.
KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
The western Ozarks could see rain after the lunch hour.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moving in this afternoon
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Erica Craig says she has been dealing with her neighbors’ fecal matter ending up on her...
Woman claims neighbors defecate in buckets, dump feces in others’ yards

Latest News

Judge sentences Stone County, Mo., man for shooting, high-speed pursuit
Michael Cody pleaded guilty to several charges, including assault, robbery, attempted robbery,...
Judge sentences Stone County, Mo., man for shooting, high-speed pursuit
Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad.
Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad