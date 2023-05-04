ENDANGERED TEENAGER: Police searching for Nixa, Mo., teenager reported missing

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police need your help to locate a teenager considered endangered from Nixa.

Police say, Kyah Kendrick, 16, has a medical diagnosis. He disappeared on May 1 from his Nixa home.

Police believe his known associates may be armed and dangerous. Investigators say he may be in Springfield with known gang members with ties to the Rogersville area.

Police say he was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, grey sweatpants, and white and grey sneakers with patches of orange and yellow. He also wears a silver necklace with a gold tube containing ashes.

Cal the Nixa Police Department immediately if you have any tips about his possible location: (417) 725-2510.

