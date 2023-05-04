Historic treasure on display in KC thanks to Chiefs super bowl victory

Poor Richard's Almanack, a series of annual publications from by Benjamin Franklin, on display...
Poor Richard's Almanack, a series of annual publications from by Benjamin Franklin, on display at the Linda Hall Library.(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thanks to the Chiefs’ super bowl win, Philadelphia is paying up.

Poor Richard’s Almanack, a series of annual publications from 1732 to 1758 by Benjamin Franklin writing under the pseudonym “Poor Richard,” is now proudly on display at UMKC’s Linda Hall Library.

Poor Richard's Almanack, a series of annual publications from by Benjamin Franklin, on display...
Poor Richard's Almanack, a series of annual publications from by Benjamin Franklin, on display at the Linda Hall Library.(KCTV 5)

Back in February, Kansas City’s Linda Hall Library made a bet with Philadelphia’s American Philosophical Society the Chiefs would bring home the Lombardi Trophy. As a result, the Linda Hall Library has its newest installment on display through July.

Poor Richard’s Almanack was one of the most widely distributed pamphlets in the Thirteen Colonies, printing approximately 10,000 copies each year. The pamphlets contain seasonal weather forecasts, puzzles, practical household hints and news headlines. It is well-known for Benjamin Franklin’s use of wordplay, humor and phrases still used today including “a friend in need is a friend indeed!”

The Poor Richard’s Almanack display is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

READ MORE: Nelson-Atkins Museum puts Super Bowl wager painting on display

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to last much of the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Soggy Night for the Ozarks
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo.
KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Erica Craig says she has been dealing with her neighbors’ fecal matter ending up on her...
Woman claims neighbors defecate in buckets, dump feces in others’ yards

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: State of the Economy update with Joe LaTour
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Dino makes Greek spaghetti
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Indian Tree Golf Club
Soar with the stars of Pippin as Daniel Posey gives you a preview of Springfield Little...
Springfield Spotlight: Springfield Little Theatre’s Pippin
One Last Race is Friday night at 8.
Ozarks Life: Checkered Flag for Dallas County Speedway