Judge sentences Stone County, Mo., man for shooting, high-speed pursuit

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - A Stone County man will spend 15 years in prison for a shooting that later led to a high-speed pursuit.

Michael Cody pleaded guilty to several charges, including assault, robbery, attempted robbery, and resisting arrest.

Investigators say Cody shot a man, stole his vehicle, and then tried to escape from deputies two years ago. Investigators say he pointed a gun at a deputy in a parking lot in Branson West. The deputy fired a shot, hitting Cody.

