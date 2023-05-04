Judge sentences Stone County, Mo., man for shooting, high-speed pursuit

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - A Stone County man will spend 15 years in prison for a shooting that later led to a high-speed pursuit.

Michael Cody pleaded guilty to several charges, including assault, robbery, attempted robbery, and resisting arrest.

Investigators say Cody shot a man, stole his vehicle, and then tried to escape from deputies two years ago. Investigators say he pointed a gun at a deputy in a parking lot in Branson West. The deputy fired a shot, hitting Cody.

