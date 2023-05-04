Leigh’s Lost and Found: Rescue One is overrun with animals and offering special adoption deals!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a special adoption deal from one of springfield’s biggest rescue organizations.

Rescue One is overrun right now so it’s slashing its adoption fees to help find those animals their forever homes.

Ellen Dowdy with the organization says, “last week we hit 500 animals in our care for the first time ever since Rescue One started back in 2014.”

She says the intakes never seem to stop nowadays so the rescue is now holding a virtual S.O.S. adoption event.

“That means all applications coming in online will be processed quickly at a reduced fee. So all dogs and puppies are $25 through Sunday and all cats and kittens are $10.”

They’re also bringing their animals to the public.

Ellen says, “this Friday, we’re having a huge parking lot adoption event in the evening from 4pm to 8pm at Enterprise Park Lanes bowling alley on Enterprise.”

Then on Saturday, there’s another adoption event at the Barker Shoppe on east Bennett. Even if you don’t adopt, you can still help.

She says, “it’s really important they get their animals fixed. If it’s a financial issue, they just need to contact us and we’ll help them connect to resources to get it done either at no cost or at a low fee.”

And Rescue one always needs new foster families.

“We provide everything, we provide the vet care with our vet clinic. We provide all the food. We also provide the avenue to get the animal adopted. We use our platform like our website and social media to reach a lot of people. The need is immense for any organization, not just us.”

Check out Rescue One’s facebook page for all the dates and times of the adoption events and how you can fill out an

adoption form online.

