Man accused in Harvard bomb threat, extortion plan

A man has been charged with aiding and abetting extortion threats and conspiracy. (Source: WBZ/FBI BOSTON/CRAIGSLIST/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A man is accused of phoning in bomb threats to Harvard University and demanding a large amount of Bitcoin in return, federal prosecutors said.

William Giordani, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy and aiding and abetting extortionate threats. He has a detention hearing scheduled in federal court in Boston on Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Harvard University’s police department received six calls regarding bombs and demand for payment on April 13, according to a campus police officer’s affidavit. The caller gave a location and a description of a device, which police found and destroyed. Police, who evacuated the area, said they found no other devices.

The device had a metal locking safe, a package of wire, a quantity of fireworks inside the safe, and a small rectangular box with wires attached to it, police said. It also had a yellow Home Depot sticker and another man’s name. A Home Depot store said someone by that name had allegedly placed an order for some of the supplies found in the device.

Police said Giordani was allegedly seen on camera picking up the order at the store and on surveillance video near where the device was found.

Giordani later told police that “all he did” was respond to a Craigslist ad and “just put some fireworks in a safe and put them at Harvard,” according to the affidavit.

He also said he spoke the person who placed the ad, who said he would be calling police to make a bomb threat to get money and would pay him, the affidavit said.

Police allege that Giordani placed a Craigslist ad posing as a parent of a Harvard student saying they needed someone to drop off supplies for their son. A contact number was the same one that Giordani allegedly used later, authorities said. He also allegedly left a receipt with the parent’s name inside the bag that police recovered.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo.
KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
The western Ozarks could see rain after the lunch hour.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain slow to arrive today
Erica Craig says she has been dealing with her neighbors’ fecal matter ending up on her...
Woman claims neighbors defecate in buckets, dump feces in others’ yards

Latest News

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Missouri AG continues attacks on St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Doctors performed brain surgery on a baby. (CNN, WCVB, THE COLEMAN FAMILY, BOSTON CHILDREN'S...
Doctors perform brain surgery on baby in utero
Video shows a man in a chokehold on a New York subway who later died. (Juan Alberto Vazquez via...
GRAPHIC: Man dies after being put in chokehold on NYC subway
Jean Stevens, born in New Jersey in 1916, ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she...
Woman celebrating 107th birthday shares secret to her longevity
People protested in New York after the death of a man on a subway put into a chokehold....
Protests on NYC subway after chokehold death