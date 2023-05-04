Missouri AG continues attacks on St. Louis Circuit Attorney

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., Jan. 3, 2023. Bailey on Wednesday, May 3, accused St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of neglecting her duties as a prosecutor while she took nursing classes. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)(David A. Lieb | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Wednesday accused St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of neglecting her duties as a prosecutor while she took nursing classes.

It was the latest salvo in Bailey’s efforts to remove Gardner from her office, which has struggled to keep up with prosecutions of criminal cases in St. Louis after several assistant prosecutors resigned.

Gardner is the city’s first Black prosecutor and a Democrat. Bailey, a Republican, began legal proceedings in February to force her to resign or be removed. He said too many cases, including homicides, are not being prosecuted by an understaffed office.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Bailey said Gardner’s decision to take nursing classes at St. Louis University violated a state law the requires her to focus her full energy and time on her prosecutorial duties.

“Obtaining a nursing degree is not one of her officials duties,” Bailey said. “Prosecuting criminals is. Yet she has consistently failed to charge new cases, inform or confer with victims, and move the cases she does charge to disposition.”

Gardner has said Bailey’s efforts to remove her were politically and racially motivated. A hearing on whether Gardner should be removed had been scheduled for September.

Gardner’s office said in a statement that she became a registered nurse before becoming the Circuit Attorney because she believes issues in the criminal justice system often relate to problems in the nation’s healthcare system.

“She continues to stay current with classes at Saint Louis University to add to her training and advance her mission at the (circuit attorney’s office,” the statement said. “The Circuit Attorney has done this at great personal cost to her time with her family and loved ones. Any suggestion that she is not fully committed to her duties as Circuit Attorney is blatantly false.”

On Tuesday, Judge John Torbitzky ruled that seven of 10 allegations brought by Bailey against Gardner could proceed. Gardner’s attorneys have argued that Bailey has no legal authority to seek her ouster.

Torbitzky also ruled that Gardner has 30 days to supply documents sought by Bailey’s office in a 59-point subpoena asking for records related to the office’s operations.

Gardner’s office asked for a new judge for the case, and the Missouri Supreme Court is expected to appoint the next judge for the case in the coming days.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo.
KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
The western Ozarks could see rain after the lunch hour.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain slow to arrive today
Erica Craig says she has been dealing with her neighbors’ fecal matter ending up on her...
Woman claims neighbors defecate in buckets, dump feces in others’ yards

Latest News

Springfield Fire Department reports an increase in kitchen fires
The western Ozarks could see rain after the lunch hour.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain slow to arrive today
Rain slow to arrive today
Last year, Springfield Firefighters were called out to 72 fires that started in the kitchen and...
Springfield Fire Department reports an increase in kitchen fires