MoDOT’s work on the Grand Glaize Bridge leads to traffic congestion

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - If you have been traveling across the bridge here on the lake, you know this construction has caused some major headaches for drivers this week.

Caroline Underhill owns a business near the bridge in Osage Beach. She says she had to stay closed the past few days because she couldn’t get to work.

”It’s been two days. I’m normally closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, which is a good thing. I couldn’t get here. Then Wednesday, I couldn’t get here either. So the parking lots have been basically used just for turning around,” said Underhill.

MoDOT Engineer Chris Graham says these are needed repairs.

”The contractor is performing an epoxy overlay or an epoxy-wearing service on the bridge deck. It’s a brief preventative maintenance process that extends the life of the bridge,” said Graham.

Currently, only one lane Eastbound towards Jefferson City is open. After it’s finished, the next phase begins.

”Next week, they plan to switch traffic and work on the eastbound passing lane on the Grand Glaize, and as early as May 10, Wednesday of next week, the crews may potentially jump over and start work on the westbound Grand Glaize Bridge,” said Graham.

MoDOT has said it before, use a zipper merge. You drive up until the merge point.. and take turns getting in the correct lane.

”Be attentive to the work zone signs, buckle up, please put your phones away and be courteous to other drivers within the work zone,” said Graham.

MoDOT has set up signs to alert drivers.

“A number of static signs, over a dozen, and eight changeable message boards are being utilized to alert drivers of the conditions ahead on the Business 54 Parkway and Expressway,” said Danny Roeger, Area Engineer with MoDOT.

During the weekend, the bridge is entirely open.

“Working hours are condensed to 6 p.m. Sunday evenings to noon on Fridays. All lanes of Highway 54 must be open throughout the weekend. Weather permitting, once work on the eastbound Grand Glaize bridge is complete, the contractor will begin the same operation to seal the westbound bridge utilizing the same lane configurations as soon as May 10,” said Roeger.

