Ozark, Mo., dental office hosting a free clinic on Saturday to celebrate first year

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark dental office celebrated one year in business by holding a day of gratitude.

The Excel Dental Clinic will host a free dental clinic on Saturday. Dentists will see patients on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each patient can choose to get a free cleaning, a free filling, or a free extraction.

Dr. Tracy Davis invited area dentists and hygienists to assist. The clinic hopes to see around 200 patents.

“This day of gratitude is just a day for giving back,” said Dr. Davis. We’ve been so blessed. We love what we do. We just wanted to take this day and give back to our community. There are a lot of people that have a lot of needs in our area, and we just wanted to make an effort.”

That free clinic goes from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. The office is located at 1701 James River Road.

