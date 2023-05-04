Pasquantino HRs, Greinke wins 1st as Royals top Orioles

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) congratulates Vinnie Pasquantino (9) as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in three runs, Zack Greinke won for the first time since last August and the Kansas City Royals snapped a 10-game home losing streak by beating the Baltimore Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday night.

Greinke (1-4) won for the first time in 14 starts, allowing just three singles in five innings and striking out three. He threw only 44 pitches —- his fewest in a start since tossing 43 for Arizona at Boston on Aug. 14, 2016.

The Royals won their second home game of the season to improve to 2-13 at Kauffman Stadium.

Pasquantino homered into the right-field bullpen to give Kansas City a fourth-inning lead in a game that lasted just 1 hour, 59 minutes. He doubled in another run in the sixth to put the Royals up 2-0.

The Royals knocked Kyle Gibson (4-1) out of the game with four runs in the seventh, highlighted by Pasquantino’s second RBI double.

Gibson allowed six runs and 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings, with no walks or strikeouts — the only start of his career in which he had none in either category.

Anthony Santander had a pair of singles for the Orioles, who were shut out for the first time since Oct. 1 against the Yankees.

TRAINER’S ROOM

LHP Kris Bubic, who will undergo Tommy John surgery, was transferred to the 60-day IL.

TRANSACTIONS

Baltimore designated RHP Joey Krehbiel for assignment and acquired C Luis Torrens from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations. ... Royals RHP Jose Cuas was optioned to Triple-A Omaha and LHP Austin Cox was selected from Omaha.

UP NEXT

RHP Grayson Rodriguez (1-0, 4.07 ERA) will face RHP Jordan Lyles (0-5, 6.11) in the rubber game Thursday. —

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

