Rengifo homers, drives in 4 as Angels sweep Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run double in the sixth inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt hits a two-run double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday May 4, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Luis Rengifo homered, drove in four runs, and finished a triple shy of the cycle as the Los Angeles Angels beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-7 on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

The Angels won for the fourth straight time to improve to four games above .500. The Cardinals lost their sixth in a row and have dropped nine of their last 10.

Griffin Canning (2-0) gave up five runs in five innings to earn his second-straight decision for the Angels. Canning allowed six hits, struck out three, and walked three.

Rengifo’s three-run homer capped a four-run second inning and gave the Angels a 4-2 lead. He drove in another with a sacrifice fly in the fourth and scored twice.

The Angels blew the game open by sending 11 batters to the plate in a six-run third that featured seven hits — all of which were singles. Zach Neto, who left Wednesday’s game in the fifth inning with a right finger contusion, capped the inning with a two-run single to make it 10-2.

Matt Thaiss had a pair of RBI singles in the second and third and scored a pair of runs for Los Angeles. Anthony Rendon reached safely four times and also scored twice.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty (2-4) gave up a career-high 10 runs in just 2 1/3 innings. The Angels went 7 for 10 with two strikes against Flaherty, who left the game after getting hit by a Rengifo comebacker.

The Cardinals took a short-lived lead in the bottom of the first on Willson Contreras’ two-run double. Tommy Edman hit a three-run homer in the fourth and Paul Goldschmidt added a two-run double in the sixth for St. Louis, which at 10-22 is off to its worst start since the 1973 squad opened the season 8-23.

Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar recorded his first career four-hit game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: LHP José Quijada (left elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (groin) will make his first start of the season on Saturday against Detroit. The 41-year-old made three rehab starts and allowed nine runs on 18 hits over 13 innings.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.74 ERA) gets the start Friday night as Los Angeles returns home to face the Rangers, who have not officially named a starter. Anderson is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against Texas.

Cardinals: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.34 ERA) kicks off a three-game set Friday night as St. Louis hosts the Detroit Tigers and LHP Matthew Boyd (1-2, 5.47 ERA). The Cardinals are 0-10 in series openers, setting a franchise record to begin a season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo.
KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
The western Ozarks could see rain after the lunch hour.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain moving in this afternoon
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Erica Craig says she has been dealing with her neighbors’ fecal matter ending up on her...
Woman claims neighbors defecate in buckets, dump feces in others’ yards

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) lines up during a NFL...
Chiefs sign tackle Donovan Smith to 1-year deal
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17), left, looks on as St. Louis Cardinals'...
Trout, Lamb homer in 9th, Angels rally to beat Cardinals
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) congratulates Vinnie Pasquantino (9) as he crosses home...
Pasquantino HRs, Greinke wins 1st as Royals top Orioles
O-Zone: Central Ozark Conference track meet
O-Zone: Central Ozark Conference track meet