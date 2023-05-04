Senate Republicans pressure the President to compromise as debt ceiling deadline looms

The President has invited GOP leaders to the White House next week.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden will meet with Republican leaders next week to try to reach a deal on raising the debt ceiling. Meanwhile, the United States Treasury says the nation could default as soon as June 1st if lawmakers don’t act.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans continued to pressure the President to negotiate government spending cuts, before they’d agree to raise the debt ceiling. They want the bill that passed the House last week to be the starting point for negotiations at the White House. As for talk of an extension, Senator Rick Scott of Florida and other Republicans said they don’t support it.

“It’s all up to Joe Biden If he comes to his senses and shows up, he’ll get a deal done,” said Sen. Scott, who added that President Biden should be agreeing to negotiations every day to get the debt ceiling deal done.

The President has already promised to veto the House bill, that passed last week along party lines. It would raise the debt ceiling, and cut billions in federal spending. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), who chairs the appropriations committee, said the House GOP bill would have a devastating impact on families. She called it a political bill to satisfy Republicans far right members.

“Cutting back essential provisions from families, for our communities at a time when we’re trying to get our economy back on track. Cutting jobs, hurting people who are just trying to make it today on SNAP. I mean it is just horrendous. So what they offered us was chaos or chaos. The answer is no. Do your job. Pay our bills. Pay our debt,” she said.

Republicans argue, their plan is reasonable and that it would rescind unspent pandemic relief, left over from COVID-19.

The President will meet with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on May 9th.

