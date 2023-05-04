Sharp County family needs help after fire destroys home

NINE MILE RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family in Sharp County needs help after a fire took everything they have.

On April 24, first responders were called to a house fire on Griffin Road, where they found two people with significant burns on their bodies.

The couple was transported to an area hospital for treatment but is left with a long road to recovery.

After losing everything to the fire, the Sharp County community hopes to help the couple get back on their feet.

Misty Mask is a close family friend and has been organizing fundraising.

She said the two were still in the hospital due to their injuries.

“Both suffered pretty severe burns. She’s listed in critical condition. His condition is a little bit better than hers, but they both have a long road ahead,” Mask said.

She said the two would need help getting back to normal.

“When he is released, he will need money for back-and-forth trips to see her. She’s going to be there for quite a while. Their house was a total loss. There’s absolutely nothing left, so they’re going to need money for living expenses,” Mask said.

She explained an account had been set up at an area bank if you want to donate to the family.

“Russell Huntsman and Susan Cole Morgan. Either one of those names they can go to any FNBC location and donate,” Mask said.

Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell said his department is investigating the cause of the fire.

