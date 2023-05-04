Springfield-area leaders host annual prayer breakfast

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-area leaders hosted the annual prayer breakfast at University Plaza on Thursday morning. The first Thursday in May is set aside for people of all faiths to pray for our nation.

Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan gave the keynote address. McClellan played five seasons for the Cardinals. He pitched for the 2011 World Series Championship team.

Organizers say they hope to see “unity” come out of an event like this.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo.
KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to last much of the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Soggy Night for the Ozarks
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Erica Craig says she has been dealing with her neighbors’ fecal matter ending up on her...
Woman claims neighbors defecate in buckets, dump feces in others’ yards

Latest News

Pierce City tornado left historic buildings damaged
KY3 Flashback: Pierce City, Mo., community reflects on devastating May 4, 2003 tornado
MoDOT is reminding people to use the zipper merge
MoDOT’s work on the Grand Glaize Bridge leads to traffic tie-ups
Springfield-area leaders host annual prayer breakfast
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to last much of the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Soggy Night for the Ozarks