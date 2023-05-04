Springfield-area leaders host annual prayer breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-area leaders hosted the annual prayer breakfast at University Plaza on Thursday morning. The first Thursday in May is set aside for people of all faiths to pray for our nation.

Retired St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kyle McClellan gave the keynote address. McClellan played five seasons for the Cardinals. He pitched for the 2011 World Series Championship team.

Organizers say they hope to see “unity” come out of an event like this.

