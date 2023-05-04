Springfield Fire Department reports an increase in kitchen fires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2022, Springfield firefighters responded to 72 fires that started in the kitchen. Many of those could have been prevented.

Here are a few things you can do to be sure it doesn’t happen to you.

Something as simple as just keeping an eye on what you’re cooking can prevent your home from catching fire. One of the most common cooking fires starts by leaving food unattended. It doesn’t take long for food to burn and eventually catch fire. If this happens and your food is in the oven, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

Next is grease fires. Many people make the mistake of splashing water onto the fire, which worsens the problem. The water splashes the flaming grease out of the pan and onto your counters and floors and can quickly spread. You need to turn off the heat, remove the pan, and cover it up to put out the flames. Even if you get the fire put out yourself, it doesn’t hurt to have the fire department check it out.

“It’s still going to be hot, and it still could start again, and that’s why we recommend that you reach out and contact the fire department. If you’ve had a cooking fire,” said Jeff Prior, Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction with the Springfield Fire Department.

Finally, Keep all flammable items away from the heat.

“Whether it’s other cooking materials or it’s just something that’s combustibles up next to the stove, it can ignite, and it’s caused several fires as well,” said Prior. “Storing things in your oven. Some people do that out of habit and forget that it’s in there. If it is combustible or plastic, they will ignite if you do preheat your oven and forget that there’s stuff stored in them. We’ve had documented cases where that was one of the causes.”

Make sure you are doing the proper maintenance on your appliances. Keep them clean and check for any damage to burners. If there is any damage, repair it before you use it again. Damaged burners could cause sparks if this happens while you are cooking. Turn off the heat immediately and turn off the electricity at the breaker box.

