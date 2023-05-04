Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces changes following end of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - On May 11, the federal government will likely end the Public Health Emergency (PHE) to end. In anticipation, leaders at the Springfield-Greene County Health announced changes to its COVID-19 resources and services.

Once expired, federal reimbursement for COVID-19 testing will end. As a result, beginning Friday, May 12, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will no longer offer testing for COVID-19. The health department’s testing map and online scheduling system will also go offline at this point. People are encouraged to contact their doctor or another healthcare provider if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and need testing. You can find home testing kits at pharmacies and drug stores.

The COVID-19 Call Center operated will also close on Friday, May 12. People with questions about all COVID-19-related topics and services should visit health.springfieldmo.gov or vaccine417.com.

And due to changes in how local data will be collected and reported, the health department will sunset the COVID-19 dashboard at health.springfieldmo.gov/COVID. For updated case counts and other COVID-19 data, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data tracker at covid.cdc.gov.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost as long as there is a supply available. The health department anticipates being able to offer limited opportunities to obtain the vaccine through the summer months. For more information on vaccination opportunities, go to vaccine417.com.

Members of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department thanked the community for its continued interest in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Health leaders encourage you to watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, stay home while sick, and seek testing and treatment when appropriate.

