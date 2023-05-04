Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some crunch with this unique salad.
Southern Tomato Crunch Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes cut in half
- 1 English cucumber quartered lengthwise and cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp dried or fresh basil
- 12 Ritz crackers crumbled
Whisk together mayo and basil in a large bowl. Add tomatoes and cucumbers and toss to combine. Just before serving, toss with Ritz crackers.
