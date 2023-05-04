Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some crunch with this unique salad.

Southern Tomato Crunch Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes cut in half

1 English cucumber quartered lengthwise and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp dried or fresh basil

12 Ritz crackers crumbled

Whisk together mayo and basil in a large bowl. Add tomatoes and cucumbers and toss to combine. Just before serving, toss with Ritz crackers.

