Taste of the Ozarks: Southern Tomato Crunch Salad.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some crunch with this unique salad.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes cut in half
  • 1 English cucumber quartered lengthwise and cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp dried or fresh basil
  • 12 Ritz crackers crumbled

Whisk together mayo and basil in a large bowl. Add tomatoes and cucumbers and toss to combine. Just before serving, toss with Ritz crackers.

