TSA opens new PreCheck enrollment center in Springfield, Mo.
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Transportation Security Administration opened a new PreCheck enrollment center in Springfield.
The center replaces the one that closed in late 2022. The new center is located at 1111 North Boonville Avenue. The hours include:
- Tuesday through Friday
- 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
More information about Precheck can be found here: https://www.tsa.gov/precheck
