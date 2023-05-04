TSA opens new PreCheck enrollment center in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Transportation Security Administration opened a new PreCheck enrollment center in Springfield.

The center replaces the one that closed in late 2022. The new center is located at 1111 North Boonville Avenue. The hours include:

Tuesday through Friday

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about Precheck can be found here: https://www.tsa.gov/precheck

