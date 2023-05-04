TSA opens new PreCheck enrollment center in Springfield, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Transportation Security Administration opened a new PreCheck enrollment center in Springfield.

The center replaces the one that closed in late 2022. The new center is located at 1111 North Boonville Avenue. The hours include:

  • Tuesday through Friday
  • 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about Precheck can be found here: https://www.tsa.gov/precheck

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo.
KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
The western Ozarks could see rain after the lunch hour.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain slow to arrive today
Erica Craig says she has been dealing with her neighbors’ fecal matter ending up on her...
Woman claims neighbors defecate in buckets, dump feces in others’ yards

Latest News

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Missouri AG continues attacks on St. Louis Circuit Attorney
Springfield Fire Department reports an increase in kitchen fires
The western Ozarks could see rain after the lunch hour.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain slow to arrive today
Rain slow to arrive today