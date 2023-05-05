Athlete of the Week: Harley Daniels, Mt. Vernon softball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

For Mount Vernon senior pitcher Harley Daniels, the Mountaineers’ amazing start to the softball season has extra meaning. “It wasn’t the best, because it just ended,” Harley said.

Harley and the Mount Vernon girls basketball team had to end their season early because they didn’t have enough healthy players to finish the season. So Harley and her teammates did the only thing they could. “We moved on to softball,” Harley said. “And we’re doing great at softball.”

The Mountaineers are enjoying a 30-win season with Harley as the ace closing in on a 200-strikeout season. “There’s nobody that I can really think of that works harder than her,” said Mount Vernon’s Head Coach Matt Schubert. “So she does a great job leading by example.”

