Athlete of the Week: Harley Daniels, Mt. Vernon softball

Harley Daniels
Harley Daniels(KYTV)
By Chris Neyenhouse
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

For Mount Vernon senior pitcher Harley Daniels, the Mountaineers’ amazing start to the softball season has extra meaning. “It wasn’t the best, because it just ended,” Harley said.

Harley and the Mount Vernon girls basketball team had to end their season early because they didn’t have enough healthy players to finish the season. So Harley and her teammates did the only thing they could. “We moved on to softball,” Harley said. “And we’re doing great at softball.”

The Mountaineers are enjoying a 30-win season with Harley as the ace closing in on a 200-strikeout season. “There’s nobody that I can really think of that works harder than her,” said Mount Vernon’s Head Coach Matt Schubert. “So she does a great job leading by example.”

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed near National and Turner.
Police identify man killed in Wednesday shooting in Springfield; gunman on the run
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to last much of the night
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Soggy Night for the Ozarks
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo.
KY3 FLASHBACK: KY3 viewer captured powerful tornado in Battlefield, Mo. on May 4, 2003
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes charged with aggravated sexual battery, bonds out of jail
Erica Craig says she has been dealing with her neighbors’ fecal matter ending up on her...
Woman claims neighbors defecate in buckets, dump feces in others’ yards

Latest News

O-Zone: Mount Vernon's Harley Daniels is Athlete of the Week
O-Zone: Crocker vs. Marshfield
O-Zone: Crocker vs. Marshfield
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home...
Orioles blow 7-run lead, rally for win over Royals
O-Zone: Catholic's Pfitzner, MSU golf prepare for NCAA regional
O-Zone: Catholic's Pfitzner, MSU golf prepare for NCAA regional