Bolivar High School holding “Decision Day” with rootED Missouri to celebrate graduating seniors

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - An inaugural event at Bolivar High School is all about celebrating seniors and their accomplishments.

Decision Day focuses on the graduating seniors at Bolivar High School and what they’re deciding to do after graduation, whether it be college, trade school, or entering the workforce.

It’s all made possible by rootED Missouri, a program that puts college and career advisors in rural schools to help give students the tools they need to make educated decisions about their futures.

“RootED was a grant that was written last spring that we brought in and helped develop a rootED advisor,” said Bolivar High School Principal, Jason Blair. “It really gives us the opportunity to focus on what our students want to do after high school.”

Seniors like Kahl Berry say they’re grateful for their rootED advisor and the opportunities she’s given them.

“She’s helped me a lot,” said Berry. “Getting into State Tech was kind of a difficult process but she contacted their admissions and really helped me get in there and I really appreciate that.”

Friday’s Decision Day will start with a round-table discussion with state educational leaders, along with educators and students from Bolivar. Then, there will be an assembly honoring the seniors for their hard work during high school and celebrating what they’ll be doing post-graduation. Governor Mike Parson along with other state leaders will be in attendance.

“It could be a four-year school, could be a two-year school,” said Blair. “Could be a technical school that maybe doesn’t even go two years. It could certainly be directly into the workforce, could be apprenticeships. So a lot of opportunities for students beyond just a four year college.”

Blair says he hopes the event not only recognizes the seniors, but that it also inspires underclassmen and shows them the opportunities out there for them.

“Hopefully they’ll see the work they put through all year long, and really for four years of high school is starting to pay off. And we hope our underclassmen, it inspires them as well that there’s a lot of opportunities out there and that we have the tools and the backing to help make sure that they’re successful as well.”

Berry says an event like this is important for seniors, so they can see that their hard work is worth something.

“I think it’s important because most of the time the seniors just kind of get, well I don’t want to say pushed along, but that’s how they feel a lot of the time,” said Berry. “So I think it’s kind of good that we get recognized for what we’re doing in life.”

Friday’s event is open to Bolivar students, parents, and educators. It takes place at 1 p.m. at Bolivar High School.

