Bolivar High School seniors celebrate post-graduation opportunities during Decision Day event

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Students and staff at Bolivar schools are celebrating all the opportunities that await this year’s senior class.

Bolivar is one of 135 rural high schools in the state that participate in rootED Missouri. The program is a partnership between Rooted Alliance, Ozarks Technical Community College, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The goal is to improve awareness and access to educational opportunities beyond high school in smaller communities. It places college and career advisors in rural high schools to help plan for life after graduation.

One Mizzou-bound senior says the future looks much brighter because of the help she received from her rootED Missouri advisor.

“I definitely would not be standing here if it wasn’t for her. I wouldn’t have my FASFA done. I wouldn’t have scholarships if it wasn’t for her. She has been a huge huge help this year in getting me to where I am today,” said Bolivar senior Jennie Yeargain.

During the assembly, the RootEd alliance chair also made a big announcement. Every Bolivar graduating senior will get a $500 gift to help jump-start the next chapter of their lives. Missouri Governor, and Bolivar native, Mike Parson spoke at the event.

