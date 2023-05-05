CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County fugitive wanted on drug and weapons charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Michael J. Lillard, 37 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County detectives want your help finding a fugitive. Michael John Lillard is wanted on drug and weapons charges. The 37-year-old is also charged with DWI, resisting arrest, and failing to pay child support.

If you’ve seen this man, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

