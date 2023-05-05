Demand for security training is high in the Ozarks at schools, churches and businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security companies across the Ozarks are seeing more demand for safety training at businesses, churches, and schools.

Experts say it follows concerns about shootings nationwide and an uptick in crime.

“The class I’m finishing this weekend is a full class, and the next one is almost full now,” said Dwayne Doran, Peacekeepers Training. “Response time is so critical, and it’s almost like having a detective inside the school that’s dealing with monitoring and squashing those problems.”

Peacekeepers Training is based in Bolivar. Its team helps train law enforcement, community safety, and school protection officers. Doran says his team has assisted churches, schools, and businesses in creating an emergency security and safety plan.

Peacekeepers trained teachers and staff in the El Dorado Springs school district this week.

”It’s unfortunate that school districts are having to make these choices because I don’t think anybody gets into education with the idea that you’re going to become a school protection officer,” said Superintendent Heath Oates. “The police sometimes are occupied doing other things, and so for us, this made sense.”

Oates says adding protection officers is necessary for safety at this point in time.

Apartment complexes, small businesses, and other groups are also reaching out to enhance their security plans.

”There’s certainly been an increase in demand for security services, and we have contracts throughout Missouri,” said Tim McDonald with Safety Three in Springfield.

McDonald says his team’s demand is at an all-time high, with people wanting security guards or patrols for any type of crime.

”We’ve had them describe an uptick in theft and then and sometimes even violence on their property,” said Mcdonald.

