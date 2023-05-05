Department of Health and Human Services launches website to answer mental health, substance abuse question

The Department of Health and Human Services launched a new website for people needing mental health and substance abuse support.

The website showcases various ways to find support, from finding local assistance to tips on coping and learning about treatment options and how to pay for them. It also has a section for friends and family of people suffering from poor mental health.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra says making mental health just as important as physical health is a priority for his department.

“When 90% of the American public is saying to us America is experiencing a mental health crisis, you have to do something. And COVID, while it didn’t cause it, it really exposed it and made it clear that there are a lot of Americans who are hurting and, more to the point, not just folks like you and me who are adults, but children who are hurting.”

CLICK HERE for a link to the new website. HHS also established a 988 24-hour crisis hotline.

