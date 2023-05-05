Driver dies in head-on crash involving tractor-trailer near El Dorado Springs, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from El Dorado Springs died in a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers identified the victim as Clinton Stacy, 30.

Troopers responded to the crash just after midnight on U.S. 54, four miles west of El Dorado Springs. Troopers say Stacy was driving east when a tractor-trailer crossed the center line and hit his pickup.

Stacy died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered serious injuries in the crash.

