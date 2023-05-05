FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat for the weekend

Good Friday afternoon, everyone. Like Brandon said, we did start the day out with rain chances across a good portion of the Ozarks. For those that didn’t see the rain or would like some more rain, Mother Nature has more rain chances on the way. Looking at the surface map, a warm front to our southwest will sweep through during the next 12 to 24 hours. That will lead to a big warm-up for your Saturday and Sunday.

Warm front ready to come through and heat us up (KY3)

Those frontal boundaries, combined with waves of upper-level energy eager to come our way, will start to bring in daily rain and thunderstorm chances going into next week. It’s a setup reminiscent of what we see during late spring and early summer across the Ozarks.

Upper-level waves lining up to our west (KY3)

With mostly cloudy skies in control overall today, temperatures will stay mild across the Ozarks with many spots in the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon.

Mild under the clouds this afternoon (KY3)

Saturday will bring in quite a warm-up as our warm front will sweep on through. Our low temperatures for Saturday will come during the overnight hours with lows in the lower 60s. We will see the numbers warm across the area as we head toward sunrise Saturday morning. Returning partly to mostly sunny skies and a good south wind will make it feel like a summer day across the area. For many, our high temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Mild lows early Saturday morning (KY3)

Summer-like warmth for Saturday (KY3)

Not only are those numbers well above average for this time of the year, but they will also be close to record highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the area. Our record highs for Saturday range between the upper 80s and lower 90s with the records going back to the 1940s. In general, we will at least come close to these record highs for our Saturday afternoon.

Flirting with record highs Saturday (KY3)

In terms of our skies, mostly cloudy skies will remain in general control through the rest of the day. After starting with mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning, we will see partly to mostly sunny skies return through the rest of the day Saturday.

Mostly cloudy and dry for the rest of today (KY3)

Partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon (KY3)

I did want to show you Futurecast by Saturday evening. I am expecting a layer of warm air aloft to hold and keep us mainly dry through Saturday and into Saturday evening. Note how a couple thunderstorms could try to develop near the Saint Louis area. If a few spots in the area could see that cap break, we can’t rule out a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. For now, most of the indications we have point to a dry Saturday.

Mainly quiet Saturday evening (KY3)

Starting Sunday, a frontal boundary that will stall out across the Ozarks will work together with waves of upper-level energy coming our way from the west. Those will be daily scattered rain and thunderstorm chances lining up for Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

Scattered daily rain chances starting Sunday next week (KY3)

By Thursday and Friday, an upper-level low coming from the West will start to bring in better chances for more widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Better rain & storm chances next Thursday & Friday (KY3)

With the rain chances lining up, the potential amounts could average out between half an inch and an inch and 1/2. Given how some heavy pockets of rain could certainly pass through, the numbers will certainly vary through the course of the coming week.

Rain chances could add up next week (KY3)

The bottom line is that those who need the rain will certainly have their chance to see it as we go into next week as we stay warm and humid with highs staying in the 80s.

Above normal temperatures next week (KY3)

