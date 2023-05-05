Forsyth deli store workers hold birthday party for World War II veteran turning 101
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Country Mart in Forsyth decided to host a birthday party for a World War II veteran turning 101 years old Friday.
As part of his daily routine, Chuck Parsons walks past the Country Mart in Forsyth twice a day. He goes for breakfast and then returns later to buy a scratcher ticket.
Chuck got a cake and a tree decorated with scratcher tickets from the ladies at the deli.
Happy Birthday, Mr. Parsons!
