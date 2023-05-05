Funeral arrangements for Mike Shannon made in the Heartland

Shannon joined the Cardinals radio broadcast booth in 1972, after playing nine seasons with the...
Shannon joined the Cardinals radio broadcast booth in 1972, after playing nine seasons with the team.(Wikicommons)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Arrangements for a Cardinals legend have been made at a southern Illinois funeral home.

According to the Binkley-Ross Funeral Home website, arrangements for Mike Shannon will be handled by them under the direction of Monte Blue and Joni Binkley-Ross.

A private memorial service will be held locally at a later date.

The St. Louis Cardinals will honor his legacy at a home game later this season.

They say Shannon passed away on April 29 in Marion, Ill. after suffering a stroke.

Shannon spent his entire big-league playing career with St. Louis from 1962 to 1970 and was a two-time champion as a member of the 1964 and 1967 Cardinals.

He joined Jack Buck in the Cardinals radio broadcast booth for the 1972 season.

A member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame, Mike Shannon is synonymous with Cardinals baseball.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mild today before a big warm-up rolls in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat for the weekend
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
Kyah Kendrick/Nixa Police Department
Police locate Nixa, Mo., teenager reported missing
Police identify a second man wanted in deadly shooting in Springfield in mid-April
Shawna Ross/Douglas County Jail
Douglas County inmate indicted by a grand jury after contacting alleged victims while in jail

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri
Izard County officials investigate accidental activation of tornado sirens.
Izard County officials investigating accidental activation of tornado sirens
Chuck Parsons turns 101
Forsyth deli store workers hold birthday party for World War II veteran turning 101
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Police arrest 2 wanted in connection to Springfield homicide investigation