Gov. Sanders asks president to extend tornado cleanup funds

The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, caused horrific damage in highly...
The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, caused horrific damage in highly populated areas, and communities are still working to replace lost structures and infrastructure.(Action News 5)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Friday requested a 30-day extension to the 100 percent federal cost share for state and local resources spent on debris cleanup and emergency protective measures in Pulaski, Lonoke, and Cross counties.

Previously, President Joe Biden approved a 30-day cost share for tornado recovery expenses, but as that initial time period comes to a close, affected communities continue to face severe cost burdens.

The storms and tornadoes that struck Arkansas on March 31, caused horrific damage in highly populated areas, and communities are still working to replace lost structures and infrastructure.

”It’s clear that we still have a long road ahead for our state, and that cleanup efforts will impose substantial costs on affected communities,” said Governor Sanders. “I’m thankful for the federal government’s prior approval of my 100 percent cost share request, but as that program’s initial thirty days come to an end, Arkansans are still struggling. Today, I’m asking our federal partners to extend the cost share agreement by an additional thirty days to help Arkansas get back on its feet.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mild today before a big warm-up rolls in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summer heat for the weekend
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
Kyah Kendrick/Nixa Police Department
Police locate Nixa, Mo., teenager reported missing
Police identify a second man wanted in deadly shooting in Springfield in mid-April
Shawna Ross/Douglas County Jail
Douglas County inmate indicted by a grand jury after contacting alleged victims while in jail

Latest News

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri
Izard County officials investigate accidental activation of tornado sirens.
Izard County officials investigating accidental activation of tornado sirens
Chuck Parsons turns 101
Forsyth deli store workers hold birthday party for World War II veteran turning 101
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls some vehicles for air bag inflator installation
Police arrest 2 wanted in connection to Springfield homicide investigation