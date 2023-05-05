NASCAR set for return to Kansas Speedway

NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway
By Nathan Brennan
May. 5, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Racing returns to Kansas Speedway this weekend. Buckle up and start your engine, racing is back in the Sunflower State. Over the next several days, racing fans can make their way to Kansas Speedway for the first NASCAR races of the season in Kansas.

For the first time in the track’s history, the NASCAR Experience will open in the midway. It includes racing simulations, giveaways, DJs and appearances from drivers.

The Highline District also debuts in front of Turn 1, giving fans food and drink options and a live pickleball court. DeSoto, Kansas native and professional ARCA Menards Series driver, Mandy Chick, will race at Kansas Speedway for the first time on Saturday.

Chick is in her second season with ARCA Menards and finished in fifth at Daytona earlier this year. You can watch her interview with KCTV5 below. Other events include The Canine Stars Dog Show, Speediatrics Fun Day Festival and NASCAR Youth Series. The AdventHealth 400 starts at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Find the full schedule and ticket information here.

