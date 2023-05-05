Police arrest 2 wanted in connection to Springfield homicide investigation

(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two men wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in Springfield.

Ronald L. Curnow, 23, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Jimmie E. Johnson, III, on May 3.

Ronald Curnow/Greene County Jail
Ronald Curnow/Greene County Jail(ky3)

Payne R. Morse, 22, faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Payne Morse/Greene County Jail
Payne Morse/Greene County Jail(KY3)

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of North National Avenue near Turner Street for a report of shots fired. Police found Johnson in the backyard of a house with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died from injuries at a Springfield hospital.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810. To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or go online at p3tips.com.

This is Springfield’s fifth homicide investigation in 2023.

A judge ordered Curnow held without bond. The judge set bond for Morse at $50,000.

