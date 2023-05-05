Police identify a second man wanted in deadly shooting in Springfield in mid-April

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a second man wanted in connection to the shooting death of a teenager in Springfield.

Xavier Nashawn Moore, of Sedalia, Mo., faces several charges, including first-degree murder in the shooting death of Lavelle Rose III, 18, of East St. Louis, Illinois. Police say Moore has been on the run since the crime on April 17.

Justin Bartels, 21, of St. Louis, Mo., faces a second-degree murder charge in the case. Investigators say they believe Moore shot Rose and Bartels drove the getaway vehicle.

Officers, around 7 p.m., responded to the report of someone shot in a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Calhoun Street. Officers say Rose was a passenger in the vehicle. A woman driving the vehicle suffered multiple gunshot wounds. She survived.

Investigators say Bartels drove a white Chevy truck from the incident scene. Investigators say Bartels claims he was looking for a friend’s house when the two were confronted. During a recorded phone call inside the jail, investigators say Bartels admitted to being at the scene of the crime but did not shoot Rose.

Moore served two years of a ten-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a robbery conviction in 2018. A judge released Moore in 2020, placing him on probation.

If you know Moore’s whereabouts, detectives ask you to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

