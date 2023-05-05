Police investigate injury crash in south Springfield
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating an injury crash in south Springfield.
Officers responded to Battlefield Road, just west of Kansas Expressway, around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Police tell us it involved a truck and an SUV. Emergency crews transported one driver to the hospital.
