Thousands expected to attend PRCA rodeo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Grab your boots and hold on to your hats, the PRCA Rodeo is heading to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend.

From bull riding to barrel racing there’s a little something for everyone. The event will be held outside this year because a new arena is being built at the fairgrounds. You will find all of the action at the grandstand.

One of the top rodeo clowns in professional bull riding will also be in town to entertain fans.

“One of the fan favorites is always the rodeo clown and this year we brought in one of the top in the PRCA out of Texas,” said rodeo announcer Jeff Lee. “Matt Tarr has been selected as one of the best rodeo clown barrel men in the country six times, that means he’s pretty darn good.”

Here’s what you need to know before you head out.

1. Bag policy. you can bring purses and bags to the event, but large bags will be checked at the door.

2. Dress for the weather, remember this event is held outside.

3. Parking is available at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and is free.

Since the rodeo is being held in the grandstand officials believe this could be the largest crowd ever.

“In the past, we’d always sell it out in the Corwin arena and that was anywhere from 4000 to 5000 over the weekend and so we’re really kind of hoping with the expanded area that we have that we might be able to expand on the attendance that comes to this rodeo,” said Lee. “So what we’re really hoping for is anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 over the next two nights and we hope that people come out and enjoy it.

The PRCA rodeo is happening Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. For tickets CLICK HERE.

